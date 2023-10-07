Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,216 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 345,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after purchasing an additional 320,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

