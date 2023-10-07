23,199 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

