Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,501,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,673,000 after acquiring an additional 616,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,117,000 after purchasing an additional 572,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 854,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after buying an additional 143,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

