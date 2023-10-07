Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,789 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 169.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 1,366,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.3 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. William Blair initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

