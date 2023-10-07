Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 971 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

QUAL opened at $133.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

