Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 0.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after buying an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ONEOK by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.7 %

OKE stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.