Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

