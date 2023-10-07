Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,091 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

