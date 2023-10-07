Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

TIP opened at $102.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

