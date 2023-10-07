Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% per year over the last three years.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $63.79 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $930.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabine Royalty Trust
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.