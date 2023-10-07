Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $63.79 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $930.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 967.64% and a net margin of 96.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.