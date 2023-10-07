Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

APOG opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $687,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,036,325. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.