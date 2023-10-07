Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,879,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.