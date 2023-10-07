Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Position Lowered by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,400 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for about 12.1% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Zillow Group worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

