PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $174.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.