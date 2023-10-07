Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $12.00-$12.20 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $88,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Constellation Brands by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.