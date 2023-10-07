RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $107.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $18,849,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in RPM International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in RPM International by 2,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

