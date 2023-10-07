AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.86-11.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.07. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.86-$11.06 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.33. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.53.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

