Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 57,072 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

