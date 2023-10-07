Financial & Tax Architects LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 413.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $604,029,000,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTWO stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

