Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

KXI opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.