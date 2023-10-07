Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,291,000 after purchasing an additional 367,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

