Raymond James & Associates Has $1.18 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,910,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685,562 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 3.99% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,182,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

