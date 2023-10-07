Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $254.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.32. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

