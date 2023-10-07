Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.29.

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $381.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.51. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

