Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Target Price to C$14.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EFXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Enerflex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Enerflex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth about $61,792,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $52,637,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,862,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 68.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 651,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

