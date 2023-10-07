StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock worth $325,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

