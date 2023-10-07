H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 2nd

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $81.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $384,750.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $911,741.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,053. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FUL

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.