Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a current ratio of 43.02. The firm has a market cap of $840.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 132.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 878,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

