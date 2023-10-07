Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 785,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 310,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CL opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

