AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,309 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

