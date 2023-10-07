DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,457 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $38,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of TFC opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

