Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.49, but opened at $101.58. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $100.76, with a volume of 1,425,533 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

