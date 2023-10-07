DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $56.65 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 86,301 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $56,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $312.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.