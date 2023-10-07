StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Plexus stock opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,861,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,780. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 240,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth $367,000. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Plexus by 2.1% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Plexus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

