Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of CHRS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 1,389,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $4,099,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

