Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

