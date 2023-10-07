Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONB. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after acquiring an additional 678,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,954,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,524,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

