Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $18.10.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.32). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

