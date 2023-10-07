Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 21.81%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

