Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Get Paychex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.65. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,760 shares of company stock valued at $25,415,882 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.