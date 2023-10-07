Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
Otter Tail stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $337.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
