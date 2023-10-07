Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Otter Tail stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $337.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

About Otter Tail

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

