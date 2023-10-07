Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $115.45 million, a PE ratio of -48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.