Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,578 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.9% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,972,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,765 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.96 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

