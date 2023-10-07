Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,918 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 0.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

