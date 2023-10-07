Olympiad Research LP Takes $276,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,451 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after buying an additional 820,957 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.1 %

CLF opened at $15.50 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

