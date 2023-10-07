Olympiad Research LP Sells 9,537 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 5.15.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.