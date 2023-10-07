Olympiad Research LP Has $296,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Olympiad Research LP lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

OTIS stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

