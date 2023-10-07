Olympiad Research LP Buys 284 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.