Parker Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 12.7% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $78,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $364.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.94.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

