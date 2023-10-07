Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Redbubble Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Redbubble Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.
About Redbubble
Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
